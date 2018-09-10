Entertainment Trending

World record for the biggest gathering of people named Cillian (and similar) set in Cavan village

A record number of Cillians at Mullagh this weekend PIC: RTE News
How many Cillians can you cram into a small Cavan village?

Quite a lot it seems.  Mullagh has set the record for the biggest gathering of people named Cillian in the world.

An impressive 327 people turned up for the attempt at Mullagh on Saturday.

Several other spellings of and variations on the name were permitted to take part including Killian, Kilian, Cilian Caolan and Keelan, as well as people with the surname Killian.

It was all in honour of St Kilian who was born in the village before moving to Germany in the sixth century.  He's one of the patron saints for people suffering from rheumatism.

The Corduff Pipe Band led the marching of the Cillians through Mullagh fair before the record breaking success was announced.

RTE were on hand to capture the moment:

 

 

