Tuesday 24 April 2018

Women are comparing their post-birth photos with Kate Middleton's and it's hilarious

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Aoife Kelly

When Kate Middleton emerged from hospital just seven hours after giving birth looking better than most of us do going to a wedding it caused a bit of a stir.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child and second son on Monday morning and within two hours Kate's personal stylists and glam squad were spotted entering St Mary's Hospital ahead of the big reveal.

Princess Diana started the tradition when William was born in 1982.  She also looked sensational.  But we didn't have Twitter back then so this time around women have been comparing themselves in the hours and days post-birth to Kate.

Needless to say, the results are gas.

Anyone who has been 'safely delivered of' (in Kensington Palace parlance) a child vaginally or by C-section will know that it's usually a rather demanding ordeal physically, mentally, emotionally - did we mention physically?

For many women, the hours post-birth are a blur of attempting to feed the new arrival and nab a nap.  Having to get glammed up and exit the building to be greeted by a gaggle of hungry snappers is the stuff of nightmares.  Fair play to Kate.

But, no, most mothers will identify will these post-birth snaps...

Or this...

Others have employed images of animals and the likes in an effort to convey the extreme difference between Kate seven hours post-partum, and themselves...

 

Online Editors

