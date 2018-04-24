When Kate Middleton emerged from hospital just seven hours after giving birth looking better than most of us do going to a wedding it caused a bit of a stir.

Women are comparing their post-birth photos with Kate Middleton's and it's hilarious

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child and second son on Monday morning and within two hours Kate's personal stylists and glam squad were spotted entering St Mary's Hospital ahead of the big reveal.

Princess Diana started the tradition when William was born in 1982. She also looked sensational. But we didn't have Twitter back then so this time around women have been comparing themselves in the hours and days post-birth to Kate. Needless to say, the results are gas.

Anyone who has been 'safely delivered of' (in Kensington Palace parlance) a child vaginally or by C-section will know that it's usually a rather demanding ordeal physically, mentally, emotionally - did we mention physically? For many women, the hours post-birth are a blur of attempting to feed the new arrival and nab a nap. Having to get glammed up and exit the building to be greeted by a gaggle of hungry snappers is the stuff of nightmares. Fair play to Kate.

But, no, most mothers will identify will these post-birth snaps... Kate Middleton hours after giving birth VS me hours after giving birth :))) how does she look so good 😭 #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/dVhR1pZ5o3 — 🇬🇧⛅️🐝 (@BroganODonnellx) April 23, 2018 Kate Middleton 7 hours after giving birth Vs Me seven hours after giving birth 😂



I mean, I know she had help to look that good but I would’ve needed a mortician that specialises in putting make up on corpses and industrial quantities of sanitary wear #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/UHjK85gYLm — Rachel Williams (@MrsRJWill) April 24, 2018 Everyone is praising Kate Middleton for being photographed hours after giving birth. It made me go back through old pictures of when I had my first, and it turns out Kate isn't the only one with #postbirthphotos.



Who's the princess now??? #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/vdtvpAaYXu — Anna Kruk Corbin (@annabanana0626) April 24, 2018 Me 6 hours after giving birth Vs. Princess Kate.... pic.twitter.com/2ZbExSSaTx — Carla Wehner (@tarlzweh) April 24, 2018 Or this...

Kate Middleton a day after giving birth vs. me an hour after kindergarten drop off pic.twitter.com/32luLcqQmr — Naheed Patel (@naheedphiroze) April 24, 2018 Others have employed images of animals and the likes in an effort to convey the extreme difference between Kate seven hours post-partum, and themselves...

