'What next? Naming raindrops? It's ridiculous' - Channel 4 weather presenter criticises Met Eireann for naming Storm Fionn

The country may be feeling the effects of Storm Fionn, but a Channel 4 weather presenter has criticised Met Eireann for for naming it a storm at all.

Liam Dutton took to Twitter to argue that it is not, in fact, a storm, but a "squeeze in the isobars".

"#StormFionn that has been named by @MetEireann shouldn’t have been named. It needs no more than a standard weather warning. It’s not even a low pressure with a storm centre, just a squeeze in the isobars. What next? Naming raindrops? It’s ridiculous!" He preceded this tweet with another questioning how Met Eireann and the Met Office in the UK can work together on naming storms when they use "different criteria" to assess weather systems.

"This is the problem with the storm naming system," he wrote. "The Irish Met Office, @MetEireann, have different (lower) criteria that are numerically driven, compared to the @metoffice’s impact-based criteria. How can something be a joint initiative when each use different criteria?!"

Fionn is the sixth named storm of the season but the Met Office has pointed out that the impacts are expected to be lower than the warning limits in the UK. So, while we consider it a storm in Ireland, it's not quite stormy enough for the UK.

Dutton went on to claim that Met Eireann has not used storm naming "sensibly" despite the fact that Ireland has experienced snow, rain, and strong winds and coastal flooding as well as gusts of between 90 and 110 km/h have been forecast for today. "Storm naming is a useful tool, providing it is used sensibly," he wrote on Twitter.

"Yesterday, it wasn’t. 80mph wind gusts on a very exposed western coast aren’t representative of what nearly all of Ireland experienced. Just like it would be silly naming a storm because of an 80mph gust on a mountain."

Yesterday Met Eireann issued a Status Orange and three Status Yellow warnings across the country while gusts of 137km were reported. There was also a snow-ice warning issued and a high flood risk along the Atlantic coast.

A further Status Yellow wind warning issued for Wednesday and Thursday even though Fionn has passed over Ireland.

Online Editors