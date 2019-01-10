AN IRISH woman's reaction to a great white shark swimming near a popular beach has gone viral.

Watch: 'We just watched Jaws' - Irish woman reacts on Australian TV to shark sighting

Emergency measures were put in place at Tamarama Beach in Sydney on Tuesday when the shark was seen calmly patrolling the waters.

The bustling beach was put in lockdown, with the public warned not to go into the water.

7 News Sydney covered the story and featured a number of witnesses discussing about the situation, including marine experts and worried members of the public.

One person who had seemingly had not got the news about the sighting was a young Irishwoman.

She seemed relaxed and bemused when asked about the potential danger.

She told reporters: "Really? I didn't even know that, that's crazy, I wouldn't go swimming there now after that.

"We actually just watched Jaws today."

This comes as Queensland Ambulance warned this morning that two shark bites were reported in shallow beach water off Resort Drive.

An elderly woman and a young girl have been rushed to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Online Editors