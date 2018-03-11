WATCH: Waterford stag party finds a piano in London underground station and ends up entertaining a crowd

Irish stag parties abroad may not always have the best reputation, but this one left a crowd of London locals smiling on their commute.

Waterford native David Flynn and his 20-man stag party came across a piano in Tottenham Court Road Underground Station and decided to put it to good use.

David took to the piano to play Elton John's hit 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me', while his pals Jamie Murphy and Paul Kavangh sang along. It didn't take long for a crowd to gather and a proper sing-song to commence.

David is no stranger to singing and acting, since most of his party have performed in shows together over the past 30 years. He has travelled the world as lead vocalist with the show 'Rhythm of the Dance', where he met his bride-to-be Irene Cunningham. His next show will be in the Theatre Royal Waterford on Friday 16th March.

Online Editors