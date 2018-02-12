When Wexford woman Emma went to her local cinema to see Fifty Shades Freed, little did she know her boyfriend Vivian Shalloe had a big surprise for her.

WATCH: 'Valentine's Day came early' - Wexford man uses cinema screen to propose to girlfriend in front of large audience

Before the film started, a special video played specially for one person in the packed audience.

During the clip, Vivian, who goes by Shalla to his friends, tells the audience that he has been with Emma for more than eight years and that he loves her with all his heart. "Will you make me the happiest man alive and become my wife?"

The video then cuts out and the audience cheers, with many pointing their cameras towards the happy couple. They're then handed a glass of champagne each and sit down to watch the movie (which our reviewer calls a film that goes out of its way to avoid entertaining anyone with a pulse).

The video was originally posted the the ARC Cinema Wexford Facebook page, where it has already been viewed more than 13k times since it was published on Sunday. "All the views and attention is the last thing I expected, but sure we'll enjoy the fame while it lasts," Vivian (38) told Independent.ie.

"I've been planning on asking her to marry me since Christmas, but I was delighted that the cinema was on board." "I was in cold sweats doing it and everything, but she said yes and that's the main thing."

