WATCH: TV3 weatherman makes it into compilation of best news bloopers of the year from around the world
It has been an eventful year for news and weather and some of the professional journalists and meteorologists and TV presenters of the world struggled to bring it to us.
It was the year that two kids crashed their dad's very important BBC news interview and also the year that TV3's Deric Hartigan's umbrella came a cropper on camera.
This year also saw countless accidental innuendos and unfortunate slips of the tongue send newsreaders into hysterics.
And then there were the interviewees who ranged from the difficult to the confused to the little boy who, when asked what the best comic to buy at the store was, scowled, 'Wouldn't you like to know weather man'.
News Be Funny have shared a brilliant compilation of every news and weather related blooper that made us giggle this year on YouTube.
Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy...
