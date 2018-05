Watch: Trad session breaks out on train travelling across China - and the locals love it

Independent.ie

A group of Irish people couldn't last on a train across China without a bit of craic breaking out...

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/banter/trending/watch-trad-session-breaks-out-on-train-travelling-across-china-and-the-locals-love-it-36916148.html

https://www.independent.ie/videos/article36916129.ece/768a3/AUTOCROP/h342/3a279b59841ec93a1589b291c54dde15.jpg