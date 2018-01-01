WATCH: Tipperary bride joins 25 Irish dancers for spectacular wedding night celebration
A Tipperary bride joined in on her wedding night's entertainment with an incredible Irish dancing show.
Newcastle native Kathy McGrath is a professional Irish dancer and enlisted the help of around 25 fellow dancers to give her guests a night they wouldn't forget.
Ms McGrath, a niece of TD Mattie McGrath, said it wasn't really rehearsed, but she was delighted with how it all came teogether.
"All our guest were blown away," she said.
Online Editors