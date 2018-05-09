WATCH: This guy's reaction to Ireland making Eurovision final beats ALL other reactions
Admit it, your nails are nibbled down to stubs and you pulled a hamstring leaping from the chair after the announcement that Ireland made it through to the Eurovision final last night.
However overjoyed your reaction was, however, it probably still didn't come close to Dubliner Martin Jones' who was very highly invested in the drama.
Ryan O'Shaughnessy gave a pitch perfect rendition of Ireland's entry, Together, but nobody could call the result as the voting came through from our European neighbours.
Martin pleads with the TV and utters a couple of expletives as he states, "We're going home, we're going home now lads" and predicts we're out of the competition.
He rocks back and forth in his chair and declares, "We may give this thing up because we're never going to f***ing qualify again. Forget it, it's over."
As Albania are announced as a finalist, Martin thinks it's all over.
"Give it up! We should give it up," he roars. "The best song in the competition did not get through. We should give it up. It's f***ing disgraceful. It's a f***ing joke."
However, he then realises there's one more place up for grabs and it's nabbed by Ireland.
Cue lots of high pitched screaming and clapping - Martin is the epitome of happiness.
Here's Marty Whelan's reaction for comparison:
We're through to the final!!!! Yessss! Well done @ryan_acoustic!!! #Eurovision #ESC2018 pic.twitter.com/iwSgjx7S7M— RTÉ2 (@RTE2) May 8, 2018
And Ryan's:
The moment Ireland qualified #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/9sDI6a1fBN— BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) May 8, 2018
And the rest of Ireland followed suit:
Reaction in @TheGeorgeBar to Ireland making the Eurovision final... yaaaaas!!! 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZzYmE8qflq— Victoria Secret (@Victoria_Secret) May 8, 2018
Ireland are in the Eurovision Final, the Leaving Cert is cancelled— Aisling Mc Connell (@AislingMcC__) May 8, 2018
• Bread Shortage— Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) May 8, 2018
• Irish Heatwave
• Ireland Qualifies for #Eurovision
Reeling in the Years 2018 is going to be some episode.
We're in!! Ireland in #eurovision final YESSSS🇮🇪📺🔥 #IRELAND pic.twitter.com/ez0aDtWEmD— Deric Ó hArtagáinTV3 (@deric_hartigan) May 8, 2018
Online Editors
