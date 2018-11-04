When you deliver the same speech day in, day out, something has always got to give.

WATCH: This flight attendant's take on the in-flight safety demo has the entire cabin in hysterics

In this case, it's the traditionally serious tone that comes with safety demonstrations before take-off on a flight. Audio recordings of flight attendant Daniel Sandberg, who works with Frontier Airliners, have gone viral as he smashed the earnestness off the speech with a genuinely hilarious in-flight comedy routine.

These include gems like, "Make sure to adjust your own mask before assisting your favourite child, another passenger or your husband who is definitely screaming louder than you are."

You can watch the whole video here:

