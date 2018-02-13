WATCH: 'They're writing a new chapter to the Moyross story' - Limerick primary school students' incredible version of 'Rise Up' goes viral

Corpus Christi School, Moyross' incredible version of the Andra Day ballad has garnered more than 180,000 views on Facebook since the video went live on Saturday, and almost 300,000 across social media.

The footage features talented choir members Amy Flanagan (9), Bridget Kerrigan (10) and Katie McNamara (10), just three of a 35-strong choir of schoolchildren who have been practicing together after school since September. School Principal Tiernan O'Neill says both the school and wider Moyross community are "immensely proud" of their students.

"[The video] is quite organic, it's quite natural and it's incredible the traction it has gained," Mr O'Neill told Independent.ie. "It just took off over the weekend and we've had people messaging us from as far away as Thailand and America. We're just blown away by the response." Mr O'Neill says the three girls are among many talented students in the school and says that music and drama are a "huge part of the fabric of the school".

"Over the years maybe Moyross has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons but this is a fantastic example of the amazing community and amazing talent here in Moyross. It's a remarkable community with remarkably talented children." The choir is just one of the after school programmes the school runs with funding from a social intervention fund as part of the government-backed regeneration programme.

"It enables us to run a huge amount of after school programmes and gives us a tremendous platform to showcase the talent that's out there and the talent we have here in the school," says Mr O'Neill. He adds, "For us in the school it's about promotion of the academic competencies but we'd be very focused as well on the social and emotional competencies and just to see what the children get from music and art and sport I think it's very much a holistic education.

"I think we're trying to develop very well rounded people who can write a very exciting chapter in terms of the next part of the Moyross story. We're immensely proud of these kids. They're tremendous ambassadors for Moyross and the community and I really look forward to what the future holds for these children."

