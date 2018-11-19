Yes, it's that time of year again!

WATCH: The countdown to Christmas is on... Late Late Toy Show reveals this year's trailer

Grab the blankets and goodies, the countdown to Christmas is officially on as the trailer for this year’s Late Late Toy Show debuts tonight.

Last year’s Little Mermaid-themed Late Late Toy Show had a total consolidated audience of 1.35 million people and this year it's set to be even bigger.

Furthermore, fans will also get the chance to take a look back at some of Ryan’s standout moments in a three-part documentary series which airs next week.

The Late Late Toy Show Unwrapped (airing on Wednesday November 28th, Thursday November 29th and Friday November 30th on RTÉ One at 7pm) will get everyone into the festive mood before the show itself.

The Late Late Toy Show airs on Friday, November 30th on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.

Online Editors