Watch: The Byrne Brothers reach new heights with sensational performance in Florida for St Patrick's day
They may be young, but the Byrne brothers are settling into life in America and showcasing their musical and dancing talents to large crowds daily.
Donegal natives Luca (13), Finn (11) and Dempsey (8) bid farewell to Ireland in January to try and break America after millions of people watched their video on Independent.ie and their own Facebook page.
The family are based in Orlando, performing in Disney World's Raglan Road pub.
The video above shows their fantastic performance on St Patrick's day.
"Yeah settling in perfectly. Loving every minute of it. 85 degrees again today, whats not to love!", their father Tommy Byrne told Independent.ie.
"We're still in shock that we're actually here. The boys love it."
Credit: The Byrne Brothers/Raglan Road Orlando
The video of their performance in Galway last December was the most viewed last year.
Watch it below:
Send your videos to video@independent.ie.
Online Editors