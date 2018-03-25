Watch: The Byrne Brothers reach new heights with sensational performance in Florida for St Patrick's day

Donegal natives Luca (13), Finn (11) and Dempsey (8) bid farewell to Ireland in January to try and break America after millions of people watched their video on Independent.ie and their own Facebook page.

The video above shows their fantastic performance on St Patrick's day.

The family are based in Orlando, performing in Disney World's Raglan Road pub.

"Yeah settling in perfectly. Loving every minute of it. 85 degrees again today, whats not to love!", their father Tommy Byrne told Independent.ie.

"We're still in shock that we're actually here. The boys love it."