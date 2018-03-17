WATCH: St Patrick's Day LIVE from Temple Bar in the heart of Ireland’s capital

Last year, more than 7 million people watched the act on Independent.ie's Facebook page from around the world as they danced to a crowd of both tourists and locals.

St. Patrick’s day LIVE from Temple Bar - the heart of Ireland’s capital

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning covers the whole country for today, but that won't stop these born entertainers from thrilling their crowd.

The above stream can also be viewed on Independent.ie's Facebook page here.