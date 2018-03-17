WATCH: St Patrick's Day LIVE from Temple Bar in the heart of Ireland’s capital
Irish dance group Fusion Fighters are set to entertain the crowds in Temple Bar during St Patrick's Day celebrations for the second year in a row.
Last year, more than 7 million people watched the act on Independent.ie's Facebook page from around the world as they danced to a crowd of both tourists and locals.
St. Patrick’s day LIVE from Temple Bar - the heart of Ireland’s capitalPosted by Independent.ie on Saturday, March 17, 2018
A Status Yellow snow and ice warning covers the whole country for today, but that won't stop these born entertainers from thrilling their crowd.
The above stream can also be viewed on Independent.ie's Facebook page here.
Online Editors