Entertainment Trending

Saturday 17 March 2018

WATCH: St Patrick's Day from Temple Bar in the heart of Ireland’s capital

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Irish dance group Fusion Fighters are set to entertain the crowds in Temple Bar during St Patrick's Day celebrations for the second year in a row.

Last year, more than 7 million people watched the act on Independent.ie's Facebook page from around the world as they danced to a crowd of both tourists and locals.

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning covers the whole country for today, but that won't stop these born entertainers from thrilling their crowd.

The stream below can also be viewed on Independent.ie's Facebook page here.

St. Patrick’s day LIVE from Temple Bar - the heart of Ireland’s capital - Fusion Fighters Hup

Posted by Independent.ie on Saturday, March 17, 2018

Online Editors

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment