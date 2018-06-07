A cameraman has captured the moment a wild fawn ran away from its mother and decided to cosy up to him for its very own close-up - and 15 minutes of fame.

WATCH: Moment wild fawn runs away from mother in Kerry - and cosies up to cameraman

The video, shot by Gary Haran and tweeted by Wild Deer Ireland, shows a number of wild deer frolicking without a care in the world in Killarney National Park. Suddenly, a fawn begins to bound across the park while an adult deer, presumably its mother, gives chase.

The fawn is definitely not camera shy as it bolts towards Mr Haran. It takes a momentary breather before setting back towards its mother, but not before it takes one last glance back towards the camera. Mr Haran’s footage caused a stir on social media. Some Twitter users compared the fawn's behaviour to that of a mischievous toddler.

"That's the deer version of Mom sprinting through Tesco shouting "Jack get back here now" while a toddler laughs manically and keeps running away. Brilliant," wrote Jay Magennis.

"If you're not in that car again I count to 5 I'm leaving without you," tweeted Mary Anderson.

A number of others commented that the cameraman must have felt "amazing" and had a "lovely experience." A spokesperson for Wild Deer Ireland said this behaviour is "very unusual" from a wild deer.

"This is a new born native Red deer calf. Red deer have continuously existed in Co Kerry for over 6,000 years and are the last such herd remaining in Ireland," they said.

"This calf is only days old and normally the female (called a Hind) will hide the calf in vegetation.

"The female also removes the scent from the calf by licking it to protect it from predators such as foxes. "The calf will remain close to the female. This calf appears not to recognise a human." The group also asked people to "always exercise extreme caution around wild animals and at this time of year not to disturb newborn deer, if they find a newborn deer alone, this is normal as the female will hide the calf or fawn in vegetation while it feeds and return later."

Online Editors