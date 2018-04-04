WATCH: Meghan Markle ponders over tortilla chips in resurfaced ad from 2009

She famously spent the early days of her career in a red bodycon dress and six inch heels as a 'briefcase girl' on Deal or No Deal, and like all aspiring actors, dabbled in commercials to pay the bills.

In a newly resurfaced ad from 2009, Markle, a future British princess, ponders over the right type of tortilla chips to buy in a brief 30 second ad. An inner monologue, which clearly isn't the voice of the then 27-year-old, debates over two bags, "13 ingredients? That’s more people than I invited to the party."

It's a further reminder of just normal Markle is, or at least was, before she met Prince Harry in 2016 and her future veered into an even more exciting new direction.