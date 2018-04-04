WATCH: Meghan Markle ponders over tortilla chips in resurfaced ad from 2009
Meghan Markle certainly paid her dues in Hollywood before landing a starring role on a hit tv show.
She famously spent the early days of her career in a red bodycon dress and six inch heels as a 'briefcase girl' on Deal or No Deal, and like all aspiring actors, dabbled in commercials to pay the bills.
In a newly resurfaced ad from 2009, Markle, a future British princess, ponders over the right type of tortilla chips to buy in a brief 30 second ad. An inner monologue, which clearly isn't the voice of the then 27-year-old, debates over two bags, "13 ingredients? That’s more people than I invited to the party."
It's a further reminder of just normal Markle is, or at least was, before she met Prince Harry in 2016 and her future veered into an even more exciting new direction.
Watch the ad, here:
Online Editors
