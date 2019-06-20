WATCH: It's a baby 'gender reveal'... with a difference
This Irish couple were braced to hear if their oncoming bundle of joy was to be a boy or a girl...
And they were tickled pink to see it was a baby 'gender reveal' with a difference.
Linda Hussey, from Kerry, and Cathal McCaughey, from Tyrone, are both living in Melbourne, Australia.
They celebrated a 'gender reveal' party with their friend Stacey O'Sullivan... who recruited her loved one Lucy for the surprise.
Watch the video above!
Online Editors