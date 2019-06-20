Entertainment Trending

Thursday 20 June 2019

WATCH: It's a baby 'gender reveal'... with a difference

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

This Irish couple were braced to hear if their oncoming bundle of joy was to be a boy or a girl...

And they were tickled pink to see it was a baby 'gender reveal' with a difference.

Linda Hussey, from Kerry, and Cathal McCaughey, from Tyrone, are both living in Melbourne, Australia.

They celebrated a 'gender reveal' party with their friend Stacey O'Sullivan... who recruited her loved one Lucy for the surprise.

Watch the video above!

Online Editors

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top