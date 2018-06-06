Entertainment Trending

WATCH: Is this the most painful live news item in the history of live news items?

Dave Scott reports on the inflatable run in San Diego
Aoife Kelly

Prepare to cringe a new wrinkle into your forehead.

There's a new addition to the Most Painful Live News Item Ever category, courtesy of reporter Dave Scott's segment on an inflatable run.

Recorded in April in San Diego, it sees Scott, of local station KUSI News, attempting to interview the crowd about what kind of fun they're going to have at the event.

The first three interviewees fail to come up with an answer (the third said she hadn't heard the original question).

Rather then give up, Scott ploughs on and asks everyone to repeat a chant he appears to have just made up on the spot:

"Abrakadabra one, two three

"Now it's time to see what we see!"

It gets worse.

Scott interviews Mr Wacky, a guy in a really bad neon green costume who pops up on a bouncy castle.

Mr Wacky is pretty excited to be there and fills Scott in on the event, which is great for families, apparently.  He's doing his best and he's the best thing about the whole sorry episode.

He even gets everyone to do his Mr Wacky move which involves waving their arms around.

Another portion of the segment has also been shared on Twitter which sees Scott speaking to the host in the studio.

Their conversation revolves around 'inflatables' and it's the most painful few moments of TV you'll ever watch.

Enjoy!

