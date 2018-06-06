Prepare to cringe a new wrinkle into your forehead.

WATCH: Is this the most painful live news item in the history of live news items?

There's a new addition to the Most Painful Live News Item Ever category, courtesy of reporter Dave Scott's segment on an inflatable run.

Recorded in April in San Diego, it sees Scott, of local station KUSI News, attempting to interview the crowd about what kind of fun they're going to have at the event. The first three interviewees fail to come up with an answer (the third said she hadn't heard the original question).

This is without question one of the most uncomfortable things I've ever seen. My skin is crawling. Every second is somehow impossibly worse than the last. I think I'm having a panic attack. pic.twitter.com/f2zHRK5zGD — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) June 5, 2018

Rather then give up, Scott ploughs on and asks everyone to repeat a chant he appears to have just made up on the spot: "Abrakadabra one, two three

This is the worst ever live news item I’ve ever seen. I urge you to watch it in all its glory. https://t.co/fdDQxnmNkP — Jamie East (@jamieeast) June 5, 2018

"Now it's time to see what we see!" It gets worse.

Scott interviews Mr Wacky, a guy in a really bad neon green costume who pops up on a bouncy castle. Mr Wacky is pretty excited to be there and fills Scott in on the event, which is great for families, apparently. He's doing his best and he's the best thing about the whole sorry episode.

He even gets everyone to do his Mr Wacky move which involves waving their arms around.

Another portion of the segment has also been shared on Twitter which sees Scott speaking to the host in the studio.

Their conversation revolves around 'inflatables' and it's the most painful few moments of TV you'll ever watch. Enjoy!

