Watch: 'Help, help': Moment killer whales swim inches past terrified kids

In the video, recorded by Brett Thom on Enclosure Bay, Waiheke island, New Zealand, the children can be heard screaming for help while bystanders tell them to 'stay still' and 'not to panic.'

Independent.ie asked Brett if he thought the kids were in any danger; "No Orcas are fine. I have been out in the kayak many times with them around. It's always exciting, but they pretty much ignore you."

The scary encounter has divided opinion with some commenter's suggesting they were 'lucky to escape', while others laughed it off to say 'it was an experience of a lifetime'.