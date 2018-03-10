WATCH: 'He was so excited' - Little boy has amazing reaction to bowling a spare
There are certain firsts you remember for the rest of your life – and for this kid, his bowling debut may just be one of them.
Four-year-old Jackson got his first spare on his very first trip to the bowling alley – and who could blame him for getting just a little bit excited about it?
Sure, he got a little help from the rail, but that’s a great sporting moment by anyone’s standards.
The joy from Jackson and his sister Brooklyn, seven, is something to behold.
Their dad Jonathan, from Virginia in the United States, said: "He was so excited. It was our kids’ first experience with bowling. They had a blast."
Sadly for Jackson, the spare wasn’t enough to propel him to victory, as his mum came away with the win.
Practice makes perfect.
Press Association