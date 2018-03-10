Entertainment Trending

Saturday 10 March 2018

WATCH: 'He was so excited' - Little boy has amazing reaction to bowling a spare

 

Alistair Mason

There are certain firsts you remember for the rest of your life – and for this kid, his bowling debut may just be one of them.

Four-year-old Jackson got his first spare on his very first trip to the bowling alley – and who could blame him for getting just a little bit excited about it?

Sure, he got a little help from the rail, but that’s a great sporting moment by anyone’s standards.

The joy from Jackson and his sister Brooklyn, seven, is something to behold.

Their dad Jonathan, from Virginia in the United States, said: "He was so excited. It was our kids’ first experience with bowling. They had a blast."

Sadly for Jackson, the spare wasn’t enough to propel him to victory, as his mum came away with the win.

Practice makes perfect.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment