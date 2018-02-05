Watch: Galway street brought to a standstill during this unique first dance
A bride and groom treated the people of Galway to a brilliant impromptu wedding dance on Shop Street with the help of a local busker.
Maryteresa Breeney and Stephen Treacy tied the knot in Galway on Friday.
When the church ceremony was over, the newlyweds decided to take a little walk down Shop Street to get a few photos when they heard a busker playing.
So their first dance turned into something unique as crowds of wellwishers cheered them on.
The action was caught on camera by their videographer James Ryan from LoveStruckWeddings.com.
A little bit of good cheer to get you through Monday.
Send your videos to video@independent.ie.
Online Editors