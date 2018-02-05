Entertainment Trending

Monday 5 February 2018

Watch: Galway street brought to a standstill during this unique first dance

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A bride and groom treated the people of Galway to a brilliant impromptu wedding dance on Shop Street with the help of a local busker.

Maryteresa Breeney and Stephen Treacy tied the knot in Galway on Friday.

When the church ceremony was over, the newlyweds decided to take a little walk down Shop Street to get a few photos when they heard a busker playing.

So their first dance turned into something unique as crowds of wellwishers cheered them on.

The action was caught on camera by their videographer James Ryan from LoveStruckWeddings.com.

A little bit of good cheer to get you through Monday.

Online Editors

