A five-year-old stole the show at the Foo Fighters' Belfast gig when he joined them on stage on Monday night.

A five-year-old stole the show at the Foo Fighters' Belfast gig when he joined them on stage on Monday night.

WATCH: Foo Fighters invite 5-year-old on stage in Belfast to rock out at his first gig

First time gig go-er Taylor was invited to dance on stage with the American rockers as they played their Belfast Vital gig at Boucher Playing Fields.

He caught lead singer Dave Grohl's attention from the 35,000 strong crowd with his sign, which read:"I'm Taylor, aged five, first ever gig".

Taylor, who's named after the Foo Fighters' drummer, Taylor Hawkins, showed off his moves to the Fighters' hit, All My Life.

Writing on Twitter, Taylor's mum Nikki thanked the band for the "lifelong memories".

"Our Taylor's first ever gig. Thank you to @foofighters and to all the staff & crowd. You are all so amazing. Insanely proud of our wee rockstar. Lifelong memories made at Vital Belfast last night."

Our Taylor's first ever gig. Thank you to @foofighters and to all the staff & crowd. You are all so amazing. Insanely proud of our wee rockstar. Life long memories made at Vital Belfast last night 😜🤘🤘😍 pic.twitter.com/AUDEPlOzVL — Nikki Hooper (@nikhoop2403) August 20, 2019

LOVE THIS! 💛♥️💛



Last night in Belfast, Little Taylor held up a sign at the @FooFighters gig that read: "My name is Taylor and this is my first gig".



🤘🏽🕺🏻 Then he rocked it! 📸: @gbollardphoto pic.twitter.com/OkOes84LRS — Today FM (@TodayFM) August 20, 2019

Little Taylor on stage with foo fighters last night broke my heart😩💔😭😍 pic.twitter.com/zmm1eoVzKo — Filipa (@FillyD33) August 20, 2019

The amazing moment Dave Grohl invites 5yr old Taylor, at his first ever gig and named after Taylor Hawkins, up on stage to dance through "All My Life" after seeing Taylor's mum's sign which read something like

"Hi, I'm Taylor age 5, this is my first gig".#foofighters #Belfast pic.twitter.com/BYrmbvmwsa — Barefoot Andy (@barefootandy) August 20, 2019

Foo Fighters play the RDS Arena in Dublin tonight and fans are advised to arrive early as they are on stage at 8pm.

Belfast Telegraph