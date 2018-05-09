Entertainment Trending

Watch - Epic bodhrán battle: When a student takes on his teacher

Mark McConville

The battle between student and teacher.

The video captures Séan Maguire and his teacher, Robbie Walsh, giving it socks on the bodhráns.

After playing at the Carrigaholt Oyster and Trad Music Festival in Co. Clare, they decided to keep the trad session going in a nearby pub.

Who comes out on top? Watch the battle unfold in the video above.

Where have we seen Séan before?

Family trad band hits new heights after 10-year-old's bodhrán solo goes viral 

 

Séan Maguire (12) plays the bodhrán in the Maguire band along with his two sisters Emma (18) and Aoife (16) and his father, Philip.

They are a four piece family trad band from Co. Wicklow and they all started playing traditional Irish music at a young age - and music became the focus of family life in the Maguire household.

 

 

To see more of the Maguire band, they will be on TG4 on Sunday night, 13th May, at 8:30pm.

