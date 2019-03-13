Watch: Eileen Magnier channels Teresa Mannion in chaotic RTE weather report during Storm Gareth

Eileen Magnier had her work cut out for her reporting for RTE during Storm Gareth on Tuesday.

RTE's North West Correspondent braved the gales in Bundoran, Co Donegal, to bring weather news to homes across the country for the Six One News.

While she was not quite as frantic in her delivery as Teresa Mannion in that infamous viral weather report from Storm Desmond in 2015, Eileen certainly drew comparisons.

It was particularly brave of Eileen to give her report metres from the sea given that the epicentre of the storm was last night felt in Co Donegal, as Malin Head weather station reported wind gusts of 120kmh.

Almost 800 homes in the surrounding area were left without electricity and motorists were warned of fallen trees.

A Status Orange wind warning remains in place until 9am this morning in Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, while there is a Status Yellow warning for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Roscommon until midday.

Eileen, it seems, survived her ordeal unscathed as she was last night retweeting useful information for motorists.

However, viewers of the Six One News were concerned...

And Eileen Magner was never seen again... 👀 🍃 #rtenews #StormGareth — Michelle Ní (@ndshewonderswhy) March 12, 2019

Expect to see Eileen Magner on the next series of Dancing With the Stars... #StormGareth — Cuðbeorht (@cuthbertable) March 12, 2019

We nearly lost Eileen Magnier to #stormgareth 🌬 pic.twitter.com/HgP6cpWDty — Mary Mc Intyre (@Mc1988) March 12, 2019

#StormGareth ah lads poor @EileenMagnier is getting blown all over the place in Bundoran move over @TeresaMannion @rtenews — Phil Murphy (@pmurphy2112) March 12, 2019

The #stormgareth award for heroic reporting in darkest Bundoran with terrifying 30ft waves in background

goes to @EileenMagnier @rtenews — Annie West (@anniewestdotcom) March 12, 2019

Eileen saw the funny side:

