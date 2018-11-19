WATCH: Dunnes Stores goes big and reveals Christmas story-telling ad

Dunnes Stores has joined the big brand shops trend of going with large-scale, story-telling Christmas ads.

Dunnes Stores has joined the big brand shops trend of going with large-scale, story-telling Christmas ads.

The supermarket giant has clearly drawn inspiration from classic children’s blockbusters, like ET, Home Alone and The Goonies, to tell the tale.

The ad depicts a group of children lighting up their town so Santa Claus will be able to find them in the bad weather.

It was filmed over four days on location in three towns: Kildare town, Blessington in Co Wicklow and Inistioge in Co Kilkenny.

The central theme of the ad is ‘Make Christmas For Everyone’ and shows how the bunch of children go on an adventure to achieve that.

The children in the ad were cast from over 450 who auditioned for the roles.

The snow effects were man-made and involved days of planning, preparations, set-up and a major clean-up operation. A large local crew of 70 were involved in the production.

The music in the ad was specially composed by Stephen McKeon and recorded at Windmill Lane’s famous Studio One with a 62-piece orchestra.

The ad will start to appear on live TV tomorrow and has been released exclusively to Independent.ie.

The Dunnes Christmas campaign will feature on TV, billboards, digital and social media. It's a brand new campaign for Dunnes, the store’s first in four years.

Online Editors