WATCH: Dublin Fire Brigade rescue swan trapped in Bins Bridge lock

Dublin Fire Brigade rescued a struggling swan last night after it became caught in the lock at Bins Bridge.

A crew from Dublin Fire Brigade’s Phibsborough Station responded to the emergency call when the swan found itself stuck in the lower section of the Dublin lock.

The swan didn’t have enough space to take off in the lock and became increasingly distressed before the crew arrived.

It wasn’t to be the bird’s swan song however, as the Fire Brigade flooded the lock allowing it to swim back to an awaiting bevy of its cobs and pens.

Online Editors