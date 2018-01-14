Watch: Could you finish this insane breakfast challenge in Co Cavan?

'The challenge is still going and if you complete it you get a free breakfast and a t-shirt', a Hard Boiled Egg Cafe employee told Independent.ie.

10 slices of toast and all the tea you can drink.

The breakfast is free if you finish it completely within 30 minutes. Otherwise it will cost €19.95.

Professional eater Randy Santel took on the challenge back in 2014 and completed it in record time.