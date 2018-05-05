Entertainment Trending

Saturday 5 May 2018

Watch: Can you explain this graveyard's strange phenomenon?

Lonnie Williams

Is it magnetism, gravitational disturbance, supernatural phenomenon, or simple illusion?

This small road in Oakwood Cemetery in Farmington, Michigan, has delighted and mystified locals for years with its seeming ability to defy the laws of physics; one's car appears to roll downhill then backward, uphill!

The video has gained millions of views over a number of social media channels, and it continues to baffle the internet.

What do you think?

