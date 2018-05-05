Watch: Can you explain this graveyard's strange phenomenon?
Is it magnetism, gravitational disturbance, supernatural phenomenon, or simple illusion?
This small road in Oakwood Cemetery in Farmington, Michigan, has delighted and mystified locals for years with its seeming ability to defy the laws of physics; one's car appears to roll downhill then backward, uphill!
The video has gained millions of views over a number of social media channels, and it continues to baffle the internet.
What do you think?
Online Editors