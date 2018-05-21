Watch: An Aer Lingus plane flying over royal wedding crowds gave a police helicopter pilot a fright

A police helicopter operator received a shock when a plane unexpectedly flew over crowds in Windsor over the weekend.

The Berkshire town, near Heathrow Airport, was crowded with some 100,000 well-wishers keen to catch a glimpse of British royal newlyweds the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

So while the operator was conducting a quick scan of crowds 8,000ft up in the air, a plane flying below caught the crew member by surprise. Incredibly, the AerLingus plane appears much closer than it actually was – 5,000 feet below.

pic.twitter.com/GijnlGIUPZ — NPAS Benson (@NPASBenson) May 20, 2018 The airline seemed to enjoy the moment. oh hai https://t.co/zQo28RgfuU — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) May 19, 2018 One Twitter user worked out that the plane, which was on approach to Heathrow, may have been coming in from Dublin, according to Flight Radar 24.

Great photos!



As long as the time on the photo is BST - I think it’s EI166 which was at 1,208ft at 14:50.



A320 aircraft ✈️ #avgeek pic.twitter.com/WbhjpM23P3 — Alice E (@notemptynesting) May 20, 2018 As expected, security on Saturday was tight, and airspace above the town was closed for 15 minutes just before the start of the royal wedding service. A Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) was in place to prohibit flying above Windsor, apart from police and air ambulance

However planes controlled by the National Air Traffic Service (NATS), which include those coming from Heathrow Airport, were permitted to fly. There was a NOTAM prohibiting any flying (incl. drones) except police, air ambulance and traffic under the control of @NATS (so stuff for Heathrow). Hope that helps! — NPAS Benson (@NPASBenson) May 20, 2018

