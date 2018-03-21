VIDEO: 'There's nothing wrong being from Meath' - Little girl left devastated because she wants to be from Dublin
Some people can't think of anything worse than not being from Dublin.
But Aaliyah Metcalfe Hernandez (6), from Ashbourne, Co Meath, gets herself in a state because she wants to be 'a Dub'.
"My whole family are from Dublin and she just reacts this way to being told she’s from Meath", Aaliyah's mother Tracey told Independent.ie.
"She thinks the fact that we’ve blue eyes further confirms we’re real Dubs and she’s not. My dad, her Gaga, always tells her as she was born in the Rotunda, she’s a Dub. It’s just something that she can’t let go of.
"She’s asking Santa for blue eyes and to be a Dub next Xmas," she laughed.
"I can't believe the reaction from the video.
"Aaliyah says ‘omg I’m going to have so much money like JoJo now’. She is enjoying the attention."
Online Editors