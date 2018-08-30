Rumpy pumpy, a bit of 'how's your father?', banging, rolling in the hay, a bit of bump n grind - there are hundreds of terrible euphemism for sex, but UK publication The Times may have shared the most terrible of all.

Rumpy pumpy, a bit of 'how's your father?', banging, rolling in the hay, a bit of bump n grind - there are hundreds of terrible euphemism for sex, but UK publication The Times may have shared the most terrible of all.

UK publication The Times used a very odd euphemism for sex and Twitter is appalled

On Wednesday they posted a link to an article on Twitter with the caption, "'It's TV that kills your sex life': people who own TV sets are 6 per cent less likely in any given week to 'sweep the special chimney'"

It's an article by Carol Midgley about sex and the impact TV has on the sex lives of those in the throes of middle age.

"It’s TV that kills your sex life": people who own TV sets are 6 per cent less likely in any given week to “sweep the special chimney” https://t.co/zW23YdJRBY pic.twitter.com/amn2UMbWaV — The Times of London (@thetimes) August 29, 2018

Carol appears to be quoting from a study from the University of Delaware that has found that TV kills your sex life.

"People who own TV sets — and, let’s face it, that’s mostly the over-40s because they’re the only ones who can afford houses to put them in — are 6 per cent less likely in any given week to “sweep the special chimney”. Along with mobile phones, television is associated with “sex life morbidity”." she writes.

However, since the article is behind a paywall, many people on Twitter may not have actually read it. Not that it would make much difference - the phrase itself, whatever its origin, is the bit that's sticking in the collective Twitter craw.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Getting highly concerned now about that text my mum sent telling me she'd called the council out because she had a dead pigeon stuck up her's.... 😟 — Pearly (@londonlass666) August 29, 2018

It's ironic that whenever I ask the wife, she seems to have the Flue. — Alf (@whoelsebutalf) August 29, 2018

I think this is written by someone who has never swept a chimney, or seen one, or had sex. — Lawrence Butcher (@TheMightyButch) August 29, 2018

What about people who use "sweep the special chimney" in a sentence? How they faring? — Ben Hartman (@Benhartman) August 29, 2018

— Mary Elwin (@MaryElwin2) August 29, 2018

This just in: People who use the phrase 'sweep the special chimney' found to have 100% less sex than literally everyone else in the world. — Buffalol10 (@Buffalol10) August 29, 2018

