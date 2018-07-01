This woman's story of learning her boyfriend was cheating from a delivery man is confounding Twitter

A young woman's story of learning her boyfriend was being unfaithful has taken restaurant customer service to whole new levels.

A young woman's story of learning her boyfriend was being unfaithful has taken restaurant customer service to whole new levels.

Kayla Speer (23) from Iowa, learned the hard way that her relationship was not only over, but her other half was cheating, after a kind-hearted delivery driver said it would weigh on his conscious too much if he didn't share with her what he had seen.

Kayla ordered her now ex-boyfriend, who is unnamed, a sandwich from gourmet sandwich company Jimmy John's when he was studying for final exams. She shared the following thread on Twitter, explaining that she placed the order for her long-distance boyfriend.

The story went viral and Buzzfeed News confirmed it is true.

The order was placed & my bf had texted me a little bit before letting me know he was going to take a nap. So I sent him a text saying “hey, foods on the way for you. Please leave a tip.” I didn’t hear back from him for a bit, but I just assumed he was sleeping. — Kayla (@kayla_speer_) June 28, 2018

"I called the Jimmy John’s in his city, and I said, ‘Hey, this is for the guy I’m dating," Speer told the website.

"I didn't get a text back right away," she said. "But a little bit before, he’d said he was going to take a nap and then keep studying."

The delivery driver continued by saying this...”look, we usually don’t do this, but I think you would like to know...when we walked up to the door to your bf’s place we were able to see into his apartment and he was in his boxers with a naked women on top of him on the couch😳😳 — Kayla (@kayla_speer_) June 28, 2018

She never heard back from him, which she thought was strange, but didn't think much of it, until the sandwich company called her directly, which she knew was odd.

"Then I answered my phone," she said. "And the Jimmy John’s delivery guy was like, ‘Hey, we don’t usually do this, but we thought you should know that when we walked up to your boyfriend’s apartment, we were able to see inside, and we saw him with another woman naked on the couch.'"

"He was like, 'Honestly, it was so awkward I just wanted to get out of there, so I just gave him the sandwich and left.'"

"So that’s how I found out my boyfriend was cheating on me. BY THE JIMMY JOHNS DELIVERY GUY."

She said her boyfriend tried to deny any wrongdoing, but she ended the relationship.

