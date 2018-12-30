This video of Serena Williams' daughter clapping for her mother (and aunt Venus) competing is just precious

The tennis superstar's daughter Alexis Olympia sat on her father Alexis Ohanian's lap, cheering her mother on as she competed against her aunt Venus in Abu Dhabi and her reaction to watching both is so pure, it would warm even the coldest of hearts. Her proud father, the co-founder of Reddit, shared a clip of the action on Instagram, writing: "Olympia such a good sport she clapped for every point -- whether it was mama @serenawilliams or auntie @venuswilliams."

According to Sport360, Ohanian said "seeing her clap" was the "highlight" of the match. Alexis, dressed in a tiny Burberry dress, whose parents also run her own Instagram account, is clearly a scene stealer already.

Online Editors