People are eating wedges of lemons and posting the funny faces they make online in an effort to raise awareness for people suffering from a terminal form of brain cancer.

This new internet challenge is raising awareness around a rare form of brain cancer

The ‘Lemon Face Challenge’ asks participants to eat a big portion of lemon, record their reaction, post it online and challenge someone else.

According to the Washington Post, the new challenge is inspired by an organisation called Aubreigh’s Army, which supports the fight against Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an aggressive type of terminal brain cancer. Eleven-year-old Aubreigh Nicholas was diagnosed with DIPG in September 2017 and the organisation hopes to raise $50,000 for her medical expenses.

They wrote: "What you need to know about Aubreigh is that while kind, caring, and obsessed with crafts and dance, she is FIERCE. DIPG won't stop this kid!

To make sure she and her mom and dad have every resource they need to put the boxing gloves on and fight this, we are enlisting your help. Give for the child you know battling this crazy disease, for the friend you have battling another cancer, or give in thanks for your personal health. Whatever the reason, join this ARMY!" The challenge is sweeping across the internet.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban was happy to oblige, and bit into a big wedge of lemon for Aubreigh. Shortly after that, the Los Angeles Dodgers accepted the challenge and nominated the Arizona Diamondbacks to try it.

People from all over America have been taking the challenge in support of Aubreigh.

This isn’t the first time a viral challenge helped raise awareness (and funds) to fight an illness. The ‘Ice Bucket Challenge' campaign raised £760,000 for the ALS Association, which led to the discovery of a gene that appears to be behind the reason for why some people get amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Independent News Service