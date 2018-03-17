This Late Late Show audience member's face while watching Mark Hamill is just heartwarming

More often than not, a glimpse of the audience on The Late Late Show can be just as entertaining as the stars sitting on the couch.

For some, it can be the raucous Valentine's Day special or the wholesome Toy Show and now, the St Patrick's Day special has given us the boost we didn't know we needed. As the camera quickly glanced at one fan's face while watching Mark Hamill speak, it was perhaps the highlight of the much lauded segment and a reminder of how impactful Star Wars has been across generation.

Life goals: Find somebody to look at you the way this man looks at Mark Hamill #latelate #latelateshow pic.twitter.com/e8JnTSdK1V — Declan Smith (@I_amDeclanSmith) March 16, 2018 I CANT!!! The love/admiration for Star Wars fans in 1 pic #latelateshow pic.twitter.com/AoyWtDPljG — CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) March 16, 2018 Find someon who looks at you the way this dude looks at @HamillHimself #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/hcQbY4saGb — Niamhers (@niamhhassell) March 16, 2018 Hamill is in town as guest of honour at St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin today, his latest visit to our shores since filming the latest installments of Star Wars in Skellig Michael in recent years. Unsurprisingly, his affinity for Ireland is ever growing. "What a spectacular location that is, now they make you work to get there," he says of the Co Kerry island.

"That climb is brutal. We had mountain clibmers, one behind me and one in front of me, not because I'm so special but because I'm sort of an investment and they don't want me to be a splat at the end of the mountain. "When you get up there, it's breathtakingly beautiful and easy to believe you're not on this earth because you've never seen anything like it in your life."

Skellig Michael featured in Star Wars

Online Editors