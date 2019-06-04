While many TV viewers across the UK and Ireland were tuned in to the first episode of Love Island on Monday night, others were glued to the opener of new BBC Northern Ireland series, There's No Place Like Tyrone.

'Third rate TOWIE' - BBC's new 'constructed reality' series There's No Place Like Tyrone gets mixed reaction

From the makers of Beauty Queen and Single, this new 'constructed reality' series charts the lives of some of the people who live or work in Tyrone.

While the three-part series features real life characters, it also features events constructed purely for entertainment.

And some of those events, which unfolded in the first episode on Monday night, left viewers divided.

Shopping with a Tyrone man can be a little different from your usual trip the store 🛍️ There's No Place Like Tyrone is on Monday at 10:35PM BBC One NI Posted by BBC Northern Ireland on Sunday, June 2, 2019

Among the characters are Tyrone farmer Lynda and her partner Bobby, who hails from Donegal. He decided to plan a special treat for Lynda's birthday which involved him purchasing some lingerie from a local lingerie shop.

The first episode also saw Ruth, who splits her time between the family farm and working as a beauty therapist, taking her girlfriends to the shooting range.

Reactions to the programme were as entertaining as the programme itself:

Later in the series we will see business owner and entrepreneur Shirley organizing a party to launch her latest business in Fivemiletown.

We'll also be treated to a black tie event at the Mart.

There's No Place Like Tyrone, BBC Northern Ireland, Monday 10.35pm.

