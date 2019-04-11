Entertainment Trending

Thursday 11 April 2019

'The Brexorcist' - Twitter reacts predictably to Halloween Brexit

'The Brexorcist' - PIC: Twitter
'The Brexorcist' - PIC: Twitter
Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

'The Brexorcist.'

'Brexit has haunted us long enough.'

'So, Halloween it is. Appropriate for a Cabinet of the Living Dead.'

'Halloween Brexit - because nothing could be spookier.'

'The nightmare never ends.'

'What will everyone be dressing as for Brexit Halloween? I’m going as an indicative vote.'

This morning's announcement that the UK has been given a 'flexible' Brexit extension until October 31st has predictably been met with an outpouring of utter despair from politicians, political correspondents, and regular people across the UK and Ireland.

Nowhere is this despair and frustration clearer than on Twitter with the platform's timelines exploding in blur of puns and memes.

What is there to do at this stage but laugh?

Read more: Irish people are trolling a UK politician with hilarious 'alternative' takes on Irish history

'Brexit is like....' - the best analogies from the tired and confused across UK and Ireland 

Online Editors

Related Content

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top