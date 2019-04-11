'The Brexorcist' - Twitter reacts predictably to Halloween Brexit

'Brexit has haunted us long enough.'

'So, Halloween it is. Appropriate for a Cabinet of the Living Dead.'

'Halloween Brexit - because nothing could be spookier.'

'The nightmare never ends.'

'What will everyone be dressing as for Brexit Halloween? I’m going as an indicative vote.'

This morning's announcement that the UK has been given a 'flexible' Brexit extension until October 31st has predictably been met with an outpouring of utter despair from politicians, political correspondents, and regular people across the UK and Ireland.

Nowhere is this despair and frustration clearer than on Twitter with the platform's timelines exploding in blur of puns and memes.

What is there to do at this stage but laugh?

So we face another 6 months of this ghoulish and grotesque never-ending circus with nothing being resolved. Theresa May will then go on another begging tour of Europe to try and prevent a Halloween Brexit. pic.twitter.com/czSPoLfYvi — James Melville (@JamesMelville) April 11, 2019

I asked the PM whether she thinks her party will consider a Halloween Brexit date a trick or a treat... not even a lol I’m afraid. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) April 11, 2019

The nightmare continues. Brextension to Oct 31. A Halloween Brexit. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BMcm3xBpuO — Tradasro 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@tradasro) April 11, 2019

#EUCO #Brexit

So, as Britain prepares for a Halloween Brexit 🎃 here's what 'The Shining' twins look like now 😱 pic.twitter.com/WsHebTYtMb — Sally (@BanksysTeddy) April 10, 2019

Good morning Tweethearts. Getting my Halloween Brexit vibe on for a Thursday. 🎃💋 pic.twitter.com/AvyanjAtrF — Julie Owen Moylan (@JulieOwenMoylan) April 11, 2019

Halloween Brexit x May x Fixed Term Parliaments Act means we really are stuck with a zombie government. pic.twitter.com/nlOBOLdqqC — Helen Dale (@_HelenDale) April 11, 2019

The thoughts of a Halloween Brexit.. pic.twitter.com/rU9uJELegE — Seán Defoe (@SeanDefoe) April 10, 2019

Honestly, you couldn’t make up this Halloween Brexit deadline even if you tried 😂😂😂😩🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/SNhTukIA4a — Sharmmaine 🇿🇼/🇿🇲 (@MissFuramera) April 11, 2019

Oh god, the streets will be full of 'comedy' Halloween Brexit costumes. — Woolley Rebellion (@wooltech) April 11, 2019

More horror as a Halloween #Brexit is announced .Up up and away. pic.twitter.com/sZ4lWk3HWJ — Thomas (@Sea__Solitude) April 10, 2019

Brexit delayed till Halloween? Brexit has haunted us long enough. #RevokeArticle50 pic.twitter.com/u3seYvoTjU — Ian Brown #FBPE 🇬🇧🌍🇪🇺 (@ianboogiebrown) April 10, 2019

Read more: Irish people are trolling a UK politician with hilarious 'alternative' takes on Irish history

'Brexit is like....' - the best analogies from the tired and confused across UK and Ireland

Online Editors