Teacher sends President Trump's letter back edited for grammar mistakes

Yvonne Mason, a teacher in Atlanta, Georgia, took a photo of the letter she received from Trump regarding school safety and gun violence, and shared her edits on Facebook.

"Have y'all tried grammar and style check?" she wrote at the top of the letter which can be seen to be covered in yellow highlighter and her handwritten corrections in purple pen.

The Greenville News reports that Ms Mason is a "former Mauldin High School teacher" and points out that she realises the letter was probably written by a staff member and not President Trump himself, even though it bears his signature.