The annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House always produces some stand out moments, especially from the Trump administration.

Sarah Sanders read an Easter story to kids and it was painful to watch

For instance, last year we learned that the former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer used to play the Easter Bunny during the festivities.

We also witnessed Melania having to remind Donald how to sing the American National Anthem, after just delivering a campaign-like speech to a group of small children. This year's Easter Egg Roll was no different for the Trumps and the rest of the White House staff. It started off with the president addressing the crowds by talking about the weather.

This year's event was reportedly organised by Melania, who read a story to the kids, which is something that Ivanka, Betsy DeVos and General Joseph Keith Kellog also did and managed to display at least some level of humanity. The same cannot be said for Trump's current press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who read the story of Jesus' resurrection with all the charisma and warmth of a glass of tap water.

Take a look at her full reading below and try not to cringe too much. Something tells us that she really didn't want to be there.

Either she hates reading stories, doesn't like kids (despite having three of her own) or has never interacted with another human being before. Critics of Sanders were quick to point out how lifeless her reading of an incredibly famous story was.

If you ever wanted to understand apathy, spend 1 minute watching Sarah Huckabee Sanders reading the Easter story to children at the White House Easter Egg Roll pic.twitter.com/ZCNhdb7lMi — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) April 2, 2018 Sarah Sanders reading the Easter story with the same level of enthusiasm as a Bill Belichick press conference. pic.twitter.com/Jyta0jmNuW — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) April 2, 2018

