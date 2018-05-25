Russell Crowe, Sam Neil, Niall Horan, Dermot O'Leary among celebs calling for Yes vote in referendum

Several Hollywood heavyweights and British and Irish celebrities have weighed in on the referendum on the Eighth Amendment by calling for people to vote Yes in favour of repeal.

Several Hollywood heavyweights and British and Irish celebrities have weighed in on the referendum on the Eighth Amendment by calling for people to vote Yes in favour of repeal.

Gladiator star Russell Crowe, who is no stranger to Ireland, retweeted a video posted by Saoirse Long on Twitter to his 2.76m followers.

Saoirse shared her story of travelling to the UK for an abortion during the debate on The Pat Kenny Show earlier this week and she shares that story again in the video. The actor shared the video with the caption, "I have two beautiful sons . I wasn’t lucky enough to have a daughter. If I had, I’d wish her to have courage like yours. Nobody’s daughter should ever be told she doesn’t have authority over her own body. This video is the beginning and the end of the debate. #yes".

I have two beautiful sons . I wasnt lucky enough to have a daughter. If I had, I’d wish her to have courage like yours.

Nobody’s daughter should ever be told she doesn’t have authority over her own body.

This video is the beginning and the end of the debate. #yes https://t.co/YeV9s7NmRy — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 24, 2018 The move prompted 2,200 retweets and over 10,000 likes. Meanwhile, Sam Neil was asked his opinion after a fan pointed out that his The Commuter co-star Liam Neeson was supporting a Yes vote.

He first tweeted, "I'm in #TheCommuter, on BluRay now [whatever that is]. With young #LiamNeeson. Keep an eye on him- I reckon he has a promising future in action movies" to which a Twitter used responded by asking him if he is "in support of women's reproductive rights?" He replied, "I'm with Liam. Come on Ireland #Reapealthe8th ! #Yes !"

I'm with Liam. Come on Ireland #Reapealthe8th ! #Yes ! https://t.co/lGrNO4gqMh — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) May 25, 2018 Former One Directioner and now solo star Niall Horan also called on his Irish followers to vote Yes. "Cmon Ireland ! This is your day to make another great decision. Please do right by the great women of our nation" he wrote while author Cecelia Ahern revealed that she had voted Yes, tweeting, "Voted. Feeling a bit emotional. It’s not too long ago we had to fight for our vote. They were afraid we’d vote for ourselves. They were right. I did. #IvotedYes"

Cmon Ireland ! This is your day to make another great decision. Please do right by the great women of our nation . 🇮🇪 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 25, 2018 Former footballer and BBC broadcaster Gary Lineker has also weighed in, tweeting, "Here’s hoping Ireland do the right thing by their women today. #Repealthe8th".

Here’s hoping Ireland do the right thing by their women today. #Repealthe8th — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 25, 2018 The X Factor host, Dermot O'Leary, whose parents are Irish, said it is a "big day for Ireland" before asking people to #Repealthe8th

Big day for Ireland today. Not normally one for asking people to vote one way or another. But as an Irish son and brother, no state should have the right to tell a woman what to do with her body. #Repealthe8th — Dermot O'Leary (@radioleary) May 25, 2018 Father Ted co-creator, writer and director Graham Linehan has been very vocal about his support for a Yes vote. As well as writing an op ed for Time magazine, he also shared a video of himself and his wife Helen talking about their experience of having to travel to the UK to terminate a much wanted pregnancy after they found out the foetus had a fatal foetal abnormality. Posting the video to Twitter on Thursday, he added the caption, "Hopefully I won’t have to share this video after tomorrow. I can’t vote, but if I could I would of course vote Yes, because I want Irish women to have the same rights as my wife". BBC Radio 1 presenter Annie Mac, who is originally from Dublin, tweeted that she could "feel the tension" in Ireland and called for people to #Repealthe8th.

I'm feeling the tension in Ireland all the way over here in London. Sending love and solidarity to all those women and men feeling anxious today. Wishing wishing for a yes. #Repealthe8h — Annie Mac (@AnnieMac) May 25, 2018

Online Editors