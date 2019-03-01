#ResurrectionChallenge: South African pastor claims to raise man from the dead and now everyone’s doing it
A pastor in South Africa who claims to have raised a man from the dead has sparked a viral challenge.
A video of preacher Alph Lukau carrying out the supposed resurrection went viral and sparked the challenge which mocks the original video.
The viral video shows Mr Lukau, who operates in Johannesburg, placing a hand on the chest of a supposed corpse in a coffin before shouting 'Rise up' which the man does.
The #ResurrectionChallenge has been gaining momentum online as people across the country and beyond film tongue-in-cheek recreations of the pastor's dramatic 'resurrection'.
Hehehe... so Lukau claimed to have resurrected this guy. 🤣🤣🤣. These fake pastors don’t take SA serious. #PastorLukau pic.twitter.com/4xR0ae5qAZ— Monare (@M_malepu) February 25, 2019
However, the BBC reports that three funeral companies are taking legal action against Pastor Lukau for damage to their reputations.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the government should act against "religious leaders of questionable practices".
He added, "We do not want to interfere with people's religious beliefs, but we should have a conversation about how we deal with these bogus pastors."
The Sowetan news website reports that Lukau's church, the Alleluia International Ministeries, has since backtracked on the claim that a resurrection miracle was performed.
It reports that the church said the "dead" man was actually "already alive" when his body got to the premises and that Lukau had only "completed the miracle that God had already started".
Most of the reactions on social media see the funny side...
All South Africans right now👇#ResurrectionChallenge pic.twitter.com/5Pk6Kcizso— Derrick Ashimwe (@DerrickAshimwe) February 26, 2019
Thanks to Pastor Clement I was risen! #ResurrectionChallenge pic.twitter.com/ROfopjKVVp— Mr TT to you! (@iamtsoeu) February 25, 2019
#ResurrectionChallenge 😂😂love this guy's Creativity👌its out of this world🤣✊ @danielmarven pic.twitter.com/wTt1UC9s91— Evans (@Evanslilrome) February 25, 2019
#ResurrectionChallenge— Gordon Ramaphosa (@Ngiya_Hlanya) February 25, 2019
He is eating his funeral food
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OfprO8CGo4
#ResurrectionChallenge 😂😂😂l give up.l lost all the ability to can😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4PqdJTcV1v— 🇿🇦Sphamandla Lawrence (@_SphamandlaM) February 25, 2019
@TrendingSAon3 he even has a cellphone in his jacket 😂😂😂😂#ResurrectionChallenge pic.twitter.com/WiCHa9W4xl— Mama kaJunior (@thembimatipira) February 25, 2019
Pastor Alph Lukau, where are you when we need you the most. #ResurrectionChallenge pic.twitter.com/fmFV4jfwoW— Mandla Gingirikani (@mandlamZA) February 26, 2019
#ResurrectionChallenge— Brian Bryan 🇿🇦 ®️ (@Iam_dee_bee) February 25, 2019
The first person to eat at his own funeral pic.twitter.com/SBa8AXuGCu
Guys you must understand these kids don't wanna be left behind...maybe along with their teacher 🙈 #resurrectionchallenge pic.twitter.com/Z1gSQ5LRDL— Sinoyolo Dikana (@DikanaSino) February 26, 2019
Zimbabweans you have just killed this #ResurrectionChallenge 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oKVZ5650O6— Charlton (@Charl_Alpha) February 25, 2019
Morris Issacson high went in on the #ResurrectionChallenge pic.twitter.com/8VyqG65Q1B— ThamiD (@Kittlesub) February 26, 2019
I know what you did here guys 😂😂😂😂 #ResurrectionChallenge pic.twitter.com/m3QYrVUarm— Kappa 🇿🇦 (@kapzan1) February 26, 2019
#ResurrectionChallenge .After you spot your landlord after being ressurected when your rent is due pic.twitter.com/1HVIZoFFqd— Jeff (@cytrusdc) February 25, 2019
When you spot your girlfriend sitting next to her bae at your own funeral, and you ask yourself has she already moved on?#ResurrectionChallenge pic.twitter.com/cpvkxGiCeS— Collinho Budu (@BuduCollinho) February 26, 2019
Online Editors
Related Content
- WATCH: 'We needed a break from the local women' - 1,000 singletons in one Dublin venue on Valentine's Night... here's how it went
- 'People who never buy one are thinking we should be checking our lottery tickets' - Irish Twitter is going Euromillions mad