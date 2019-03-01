A pastor in South Africa who claims to have raised a man from the dead has sparked a viral challenge.

#ResurrectionChallenge: South African pastor claims to raise man from the dead and now everyone’s doing it

A video of preacher Alph Lukau carrying out the supposed resurrection went viral and sparked the challenge which mocks the original video.

The viral video shows Mr Lukau, who operates in Johannesburg, placing a hand on the chest of a supposed corpse in a coffin before shouting 'Rise up' which the man does.

The #ResurrectionChallenge has been gaining momentum online as people across the country and beyond film tongue-in-cheek recreations of the pastor's dramatic 'resurrection'.

Hehehe... so Lukau claimed to have resurrected this guy. 🤣🤣🤣. These fake pastors don’t take SA serious. #PastorLukau pic.twitter.com/4xR0ae5qAZ — Monare (@M_malepu) February 25, 2019

However, the BBC reports that three funeral companies are taking legal action against Pastor Lukau for damage to their reputations.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the government should act against "religious leaders of questionable practices".

He added, "We do not want to interfere with people's religious beliefs, but we should have a conversation about how we deal with these bogus pastors."

The Sowetan news website reports that Lukau's church, the Alleluia International Ministeries, has since backtracked on the claim that a resurrection miracle was performed.

It reports that the church said the "dead" man was actually "already alive" when his body got to the premises and that Lukau had only "completed the miracle that God had already started".

Most of the reactions on social media see the funny side...

Thanks to Pastor Clement I was risen! #ResurrectionChallenge pic.twitter.com/ROfopjKVVp — Mr TT to you! (@iamtsoeu) February 25, 2019

#ResurrectionChallenge



He is eating his funeral food

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OfprO8CGo4 — Gordon Ramaphosa (@Ngiya_Hlanya) February 25, 2019

Pastor Alph Lukau, where are you when we need you the most. #ResurrectionChallenge pic.twitter.com/fmFV4jfwoW — Mandla Gingirikani (@mandlamZA) February 26, 2019

#ResurrectionChallenge



The first person to eat at his own funeral pic.twitter.com/SBa8AXuGCu — Brian Bryan 🇿🇦 ®️ (@Iam_dee_bee) February 25, 2019

Guys you must understand these kids don't wanna be left behind...maybe along with their teacher 🙈 #resurrectionchallenge pic.twitter.com/Z1gSQ5LRDL — Sinoyolo Dikana (@DikanaSino) February 26, 2019

Morris Issacson high went in on the #ResurrectionChallenge pic.twitter.com/8VyqG65Q1B — ThamiD (@Kittlesub) February 26, 2019

I know what you did here guys 😂😂😂😂 #ResurrectionChallenge pic.twitter.com/m3QYrVUarm — Kappa 🇿🇦 (@kapzan1) February 26, 2019

#ResurrectionChallenge .After you spot your landlord after being ressurected when your rent is due pic.twitter.com/1HVIZoFFqd — Jeff (@cytrusdc) February 25, 2019

When you spot your girlfriend sitting next to her bae at your own funeral, and you ask yourself has she already moved on?#ResurrectionChallenge pic.twitter.com/cpvkxGiCeS — Collinho Budu (@BuduCollinho) February 26, 2019

