Entertainment Trending

Friday 1 March 2019

#ResurrectionChallenge: South African pastor claims to raise man from the dead and now everyone’s doing it

Pastor Alph Lukau (in blue beside the coffin) claims he brought his man back from the dead. PIC: Pastor Alph Lukau/Facebook
Pastor Alph Lukau (in blue beside the coffin) claims he brought his man back from the dead. PIC: Pastor Alph Lukau/Facebook
Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

A pastor in South Africa who claims to have raised a man from the dead has sparked a viral challenge.

A video of preacher Alph Lukau carrying out the supposed resurrection went viral and sparked the challenge which mocks the original video.

The viral video shows Mr Lukau, who operates in Johannesburg, placing a hand on the chest of a supposed corpse in a coffin before shouting 'Rise up' which the man does.

The #ResurrectionChallenge has been gaining momentum online as people across the country and beyond film tongue-in-cheek recreations of the pastor's dramatic 'resurrection'.

However, the BBC reports that three funeral companies are taking legal action against Pastor Lukau for damage to their reputations.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the government should act against "religious leaders of questionable practices".

He added, "We do not want to interfere with people's religious beliefs, but we should have a conversation about how we deal with these bogus pastors."

The Sowetan news website reports that Lukau's church, the Alleluia International Ministeries, has since backtracked on the claim that a resurrection miracle was performed.

It reports that the church said the "dead" man was actually "already alive" when his body got to the premises and that Lukau had only "completed the miracle that God had already started".

Most of the reactions on social media see the funny side...

Online Editors

Related Content

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top