Rapper and The Wire actor Fredro Starr is just another disgruntled traveller at Dublin airport
Starr was interviewed by RTE News as part of a vox pop in the airport
Among the disgruntled passengers interviewed by RTE for their Storm Emma coverage this morning was a man whose face is familiar to many.
Rapper and actor Fredro Starr, who many will remember from hit series The Wire and Moesha in the 90s, shared his upset over his thwarted travel plans with the State broadcaster.
Yes, that's @Fredro_Starr being interviewed on RTE News as a disgruntled passenger affected by #StormEmma pic.twitter.com/MPeKGJS1AF— Caitlin McBride (@mcbride_caitlin) March 1, 2018
"Chicago should have told us we were flying into the eye of the storm, because they know that Prague was our final destination. We shouldn't have came to Dublin, you know what I'm saying?" he said.
He explained his convoluted travel route.
"So we got to Dublin, we had to fly over Dublin, we circled around the airport then we flew to Shannon, Belfast, standing in a row like three hours. Three hours, no water, nothing."
And it didn't end there, as he continued, "Got off the runway, took a charter bus to the train station, train station to the bus, bus to the airport."
The interview then cut to the next disgruntled traveller.
Fredro also tweeted about his ordeal, saying, "we stuck this beast from the east snow storm in ireland".
we stuck this beast from the east snow storm in ireland 🤯🤯🤯— Fredro Starr (@Fredro_Starr) March 1, 2018
Online Editors