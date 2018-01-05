QUIZ: How many of Vogue Williams' Mastermind questions could you get right?

While many were quick to attack her specialist subject choice (Kim Kardashian), others jumped to her defense, pointing out her appearance was in support of charity. One thing that raised the most questions, however, was the fact that she got one correct answer out of 13 in the general knowledge round.

So, how many answers could you guess correctly?

*Answers at the bottom of the page. Questions 1. In English pantomime, what name is given to the leading comic female role traditionally played by a man?

2. The 2017 biographical drama 'Babs' featured Samantha Spiro and Jaime Winston as an older and younger version of a comedy actress - which actress? 3. Which is the most southerly of the mainland states in the United States of America?

4. With which song did Eric Prydz top the UK singles charts for five weeks in 2004? 5. What is the name of Bob Cratchit's sickly son in Dickens' A Christmas Carol? Scrooge changes his ways after he sees the child's death in a dream.

6. What region of the outer Hebrides often thought of as a separate island is famous for the tweed traditionally made there? 7. Which actor best known for his film portrayal of a boy wizard played Rosencrantz in a 2017 London production of Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead?

8. Master James of St George designed many buildings for Edward I that are still standing in North Wales, what are those buildings?

9. What alteration to clocks abbreviated to BST was introduced in 1960?

10. The rediscovered wreck of a liner that sank in 1912 was explored in 1986 by a submarine called Alvin and a robot called Jason Jr - which liner? 11. In which city was Adrian Mole living when his first diary, at the age of 13 3/4? 12. What name came into use in the 18th century is given to the Scottish broth of chicken and leeks?

13. What is the common name for either of the triangular bones in the scapula of the upper part of the human body?

Answers 1. Dame. 2. Barbara Windsor. 3. Florida.

4. Call On Me. 5. Tiny Tim. 6. Harris.

7. Daniel Radcliffe. 8. Castles. 9. British Summer Time.

10. Titanic. 11. Leicester. 12. Cock a Leekie.

13. The shoulder blade.

