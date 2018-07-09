Move over BBC interview kid, there's another scene stealer in TV town.

Polish academic gives live TV interview but his cat completely steals the show

Lisio the cat has become something of a celebrity after she decided to interrupt his owner's live TV interview.

Dr Targalski, a Polish academic was speaking on a Dutch current affairs show on NTR when Lisio decided to hop on his shoulders.

The academic and leading opposition activist was completely unfazed by Lisio's arrival on his shoulders.

The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened👇🤨🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4dLi16Pq1H — Rudy Bouma (@rudybouma) July 7, 2018

His only reaction was to swipe her tail from in front of his eyes as he spoke.

Lisio had been sitting on the table at the start of the interview. Lisio reportedly often joins Dr Targalski on TV but this is the first time she has stolen the limelight.

It's reminiscent of the time North Korea expert Robert E Kelly was interrupted by his daughter and baby son during an interview with the BBC.

Online Editors