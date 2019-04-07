Paul Rudd turned 50 and the internet appropriately went into meltdown

Paul Rudd's skincare regimen is treated with the same shroud of secrecy as top level government codes: it's on a need to know basis.

Supplementing his 30-year career has been his long-standing reputation as one of Hollywood's few genuinely nice guys who simply stopped ageing around 35. Since joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the titular Ant Man, his profile has soared even higher and the enduring question around his appearance is simply, "How?"

Rudd turned 50 on Saturday and the internet, as expected, went into meltdown; least of all, because he's famously quiet when the attention turns to his appearance. Last year, he did however, detail exactly how he got his six pack to play a superhero.

“I basically didn’t eat anything for about a year. I took the Chris Pratt approach to training for an action movie. Eliminate anything fun for a year and then you can play a hero," he told Variety.

"My day was centered around fitness and health, and that was kind of a first. Every other time, I had to go about my day and try and find the time to work out. But [this time] everything else about my day kind of had to fit in around the workouts. I was going to be held accountable for it, and there was a reason for doing it. I wasn’t just randomly doing this kind of arbitrarily, which would have made it a lot harder."

Here are some of the best reactions to his milestone birthday:

Paul Rudd at 20.

Paul Rudd at 30.

Paul Rudd at 50.



How this dude not aging?

This scary to me. pic.twitter.com/Po9suOL3i2 — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) April 6, 2019

How is Paul Rudd 50 years old today? The man does not age pic.twitter.com/pEGtLkVZbZ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 6, 2019

Paul Rudd turns 50 today and in celebration I am looking for adventurers to join me on my quest to find his Dorian Gray-style painting. pic.twitter.com/yJtv1RWUzT — Diana McCallum (@WordsOfDiana) April 6, 2019

instead of saying Paul ages like fine wine I'm going to start saying wine ages like Paul Rudd pic.twitter.com/qTFm4ZXEkR — 𝐚𝐬𝐡: «𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫» (@lokiurie) April 7, 2019

Why isn’t medical science studying Paul Rudd for clues into the aging process? Why hasn’t his dermatologist been hauled before Congress for an explanation? https://t.co/IYVm4IxZ4s — Sara Just (@sarajust) April 6, 2019

Happy 50th to the ever charming, ever boyish Paul Rudd. Fifty is incidentally the number of virgins whose blood he baths in per annum. pic.twitter.com/M1nH8kA5u9 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 6, 2019

Online Editors