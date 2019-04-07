Entertainment Trending

Sunday 7 April 2019

Paul Rudd turned 50 and the internet appropriately went into meltdown

Paul Rudd attends the premiere of Disney And Marvel's 'Ant-Man And The Wasp' on June 25, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Paul Rudd attends the premiere of Disney And Marvel's 'Ant-Man And The Wasp' on June 25, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Paul Rudd's skincare regimen is treated with the same shroud of secrecy as top level government codes: it's on a need to know basis.

Supplementing his 30-year career has been his long-standing reputation as one of Hollywood's few genuinely nice guys who simply stopped ageing around 35. Since joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the titular Ant Man, his profile has soared even higher and the enduring question around his appearance is simply, "How?"

Rudd turned 50 on Saturday and the internet, as expected, went into meltdown; least of all, because he's famously quiet when the attention turns to his appearance. Last year, he did however, detail exactly how he got his six pack to play a superhero.

“I basically didn’t eat anything for about a year. I took the Chris Pratt approach to training for an action movie. Eliminate anything fun for a year and then you can play a hero," he told Variety.

"My day was centered around fitness and health, and that was kind of a first. Every other time, I had to go about my day and try and find the time to work out. But [this time] everything else about my day kind of had to fit in around the workouts. I was going to be held accountable for it, and there was a reason for doing it. I wasn’t just randomly doing this kind of arbitrarily, which would have made it a lot harder."

Here are some of the best reactions to his milestone birthday:

Online Editors

Related Content

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top