Michael Bublé played the second of two 3Arena concerts on Friday night and one of the highlights was a shoutout to legendary broadcaster Marty Whelan.

'Michael Bublé just sang happy birthday to Marty Whelan in the 3Arena.... Only in Ireland'

Marty had interviewed the charming Canadian crooner for his radio show on Lyric FM ahead of the gig on what was also his birthday.

During the show Bublé said, "You are one of my favourite human beings in the world. In a business full of shady people you are a class act. You are a beautiful man. A very sweet man."

He told the audience that he and Marty had done an interview earlier that day in the Fitzwilliam Hotel in Dublin during which Marty told him he was coming to the show on his birthday.

The singer then went down into the audience to sing happy birthday to Marty, who has just turned 63.

1/3 @MichaelBuble talks to Marty Whelan during concert 7th June 2019 and sings happy birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/0MdobzYr36 — Brenda Merrychurch (@BenKilmurrayirl) June 8, 2019

2/3 @MichaelBuble talks to Marty Whelan during concert in Dublin pic.twitter.com/59HwLWrWaO — Brenda Merrychurch (@BenKilmurrayirl) June 8, 2019

3/3 @MichaelBuble talks to Marty Whelan during concert in Dublin pic.twitter.com/Wv4h6sgBRc — Brenda Merrychurch (@BenKilmurrayirl) June 8, 2019

Micheal bubble calling out Marty Whelan and the whole 3 arena singing happy birthday to him is the best thing that’s happened here all year — Sugar tits (@internetuglyy) June 7, 2019

Michael Buble just sang happy birthday to Marty Whelan in the 3 arena..... Only in Ireland — Fionn Mc Cool (@UrNoFionn) June 7, 2019

Bublé is touring in support of his latest album, Love. The Grammy-winning artist was spotted earlier this week at the Beacon recording studio on Baggot Street.

Online Editors