Entertainment Trending

Saturday 8 June 2019

'Michael Bublé just sang happy birthday to Marty Whelan in the 3Arena.... Only in Ireland'

Michael Buble (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Michael Buble (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

Michael Bublé played the second of two 3Arena concerts on Friday night and one of the highlights was a shoutout to legendary broadcaster Marty Whelan.

Marty had interviewed the charming Canadian crooner for his radio show on Lyric FM ahead of the gig on what was also his birthday.

During the show Bublé said, "You are one of my favourite human beings in the world.  In a business full of shady people you are a class act.  You are a beautiful man. A very sweet man."

He told the audience that he and Marty had done an interview earlier that day in the Fitzwilliam Hotel in Dublin during which Marty told him he was coming to the show on his birthday.

The singer then went down into the audience to sing happy birthday to Marty, who has just turned 63.

Bublé is touring in support of his latest album, Love.  The Grammy-winning artist was spotted earlier this week at the Beacon recording studio on Baggot Street.

Read more: 'I don't have the stomach for it anymore' - Michael Bublé says he's over 'celebrity narcissism' and won't do any more interviews 

Online Editors

Related Content

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top