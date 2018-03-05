Lidl Ireland's Twitter is back to witty business this morning after dramatic weekend
It has been a tough few days for everyone, not least Lidl Ireland and the person or people manning their official Twitter account.
With the attack on the Fortunestown store, which saw the building severely damaged, and looted, on Friday and Storm Emma affecting deliveries and store access since last week, they had their work cut out for them keeping their customers informed.
Between posting regular updates on store closures and openings and fielding questions from people who couldn't get through to customer service they were a tad busy. And that's before the looting/criminal damage incident kicked off.
When the Rubberbandits asked, "What's the craic with the lads in Dublin who literally smashed open a Lidl with a JCB during the snow storm??" their response was, perhaps understandably, a little tetchy, "We wouldn’t call it “craic” - it’s criminal damage and the subject of a Garda investigation now".
So err... anyone do anything nice over the weekend?— Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) March 5, 2018
This morning, however, it's good to see they're back to their witty selves:
Asked what they got up to themselves, they added:
Kicked back, watched a bit of TV - pretty quiet tbh.— Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) March 5, 2018
