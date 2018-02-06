Late 'Frasier' star John Mahoney's most memorable moments remembered as friends and fans pay tribute
Friends, fans and peers have been paying tribute to John Mahony by sharing some of his most memorable moments from Frasier and their experiences meeting and working with him.
The actor, who best best known for his role as Martin Crane, the father of the titular character in the NBC sitcom, passed away on Sunday at the age of 77.
He played the character of the gruff but lovable dad Marty in each of the 11 seasons of the hit show opposite Kelsey Grammar and David Hyde Pierce, who played his sons. The role earned him two Emmy Award nominations.
Down to earth former police detective Marty was the heart of the show and his relationship with his rather pompous social-climber psychiatrist sons provided endless entertainment.
However, the show was often as moving as it was funny, and much of the drama centred around Mahony's character.
In the episode 'Our Father Whose Art Ain't in Heaven' in season 4, for example, Marty buys his sons a painting, which they absolutely hate, but reluctantly hang up. When Marty finds out they don't like it he becomes emotional...
That ease with drama and comedy was also evident in one of the series final episodes, in which Marty experiences a heart attack when Frasier scares him dressed as a clown.
After the drama, the nurse at the hospital needs to confirm the paramedic report with Frasier in the packed waiting room. She says, "Then you dressed up as a clown and lured your father into the living room where you leapt out waving a meat cleaver causing him to collapse!"
Many people consider Marty and his terrier Eddie to be one of the best double acts on TV. Eddie, who was not exactly a fan of Frasier, was Marty's right hand mutt whether he employed Eddie to fool Frasier or got Eddie to drive Daphne mad while she was giving Marty physio so that she would get fed up and stop.
Here's John talking about working with Eddie (whose real name was Moose).
'He's the only scene stealer in our cast'
Here are some of the moments and memories people who worked with John Mahoney, or simply admired him, are sharing on Twitter:
One of the great sitcom dads. You'll be missed, Marty.#Frasier #johnmahoney pic.twitter.com/YNFdnLicxv— Alex Malaos (@AlexMalaos) February 6, 2018
One of my favorite actors, John Mahoney who played Marty Crane on Frasier, died today.— MatPat (@MatPatGT) February 6, 2018
He was 37 when he quit a job he hated and started acting.
Let his story be a lesson: It's NEVER too late to pursue your dreams. pic.twitter.com/l1Mm2RIW8d
John Mahoney's character Martin Crane left this tape for future generations to be seen after his passing. pic.twitter.com/pAakPJR3A8— JONDERS FPT (@JondersFPT) February 6, 2018
❤️ RIP to a true gentleman, brilliant talent and kind soul in #JohnMahoney 🌟 From Steppenwolf to Frasier, and the baseboards in between, spectacular moments all... pic.twitter.com/5EagwtFwFY— PlanetBrandee (@PlanetBrandee) February 6, 2018
John Mahoney was a lovely man. His Martin Crane was FRASIER's moral center; his cranky decency and bewildered love for his two improbable sons was hilarious one minute, heartbreaking the next, and you never caught him acting. It was a privilege and a joy to write for him. pic.twitter.com/Fs7RvNjxOj— Joe Keenan (@MrJoeKeenan) February 6, 2018
Our old friend and Steppenwolf theatre colleague John Mahoney passed away yesterday. So many wonderful plays together over the years. A wonderful actor I’ll never forget his 1985 performance in Orphans (Chicago and New York).— Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) February 6, 2018
RIP, John Mahoney. Thank you for many years of laughter. We'll miss you Marty Crane. pic.twitter.com/QaJu9YpmdO— NBC (@nbc) February 6, 2018
John Mahoney has moved on. A Great actor. Incredible wicked sense of humor. And someone who made a huge difference in my life and many others. #RIPJohnMahoney #respect https://t.co/SHNHtff6QJ— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 6, 2018
Rest in Peace Sir. Thanks for all the laughs. #JohnMahoney.❤ pic.twitter.com/jdhH8hYdQD— Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) February 6, 2018
I was so honored to work with the legendary John Mahoney on “The Broken Heart’s Club.” I was so nervous because “Say Anything” is one of my favorite films ever. He could not have been a kinder man. #RIPJohnMahoney pic.twitter.com/DFp8Dpj6uz— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 6, 2018
#JohnMahoney as Marty Crane was the complex but loveable father to two unlikely urbane intellectual sons in quite possibly the greatest sitcom of all time. The lynchpin and the soul of that show. It was such a favourite to me and those closest to me in the 1990s. RIP John pic.twitter.com/QEFakE9RHN— Robson Stroud (@robsonstroud) February 6, 2018
Name a more iconic duo. RIP John Mahoney pic.twitter.com/464oShJixp— Shane (@V12Shane) February 6, 2018
'His two favourite places were Chicago and Galway' - Tributes paid to 'Frasier' star John Mahoney as he dies aged 77
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- 'His two favourite places were Chicago and Galway' - Tributes paid to 'Frasier' star John Mahoney as he dies aged 77